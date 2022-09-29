Myths dog bite cases in rural belt: Expert

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

On World Rabies Day, the Department of Community Medicine at the Government Rajindra Hospital organised an innovative awareness programme.

In the programme, basic information on rabies was given to the walk-in patients in the outdoor ratient department (OPD).

The department of community medicine said rabies was 100 per cent fatal, but also a 100 per cent preventable zoonotic disease.

The experts said each year more than 20,000 deaths were being reported in India due to rabies.

The department said the district reported around 1,100 dog bite cases every month. Of the total cases, the majority were from stray dogs, said doctors at the Department of Community Medicine.

Dr Aman Dev, assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine, said: “Myths such as applying turmeric and red chilli powder on animal bite wounds in the rural areas have been detrimental to providing early treatment in dog bite cases. Instead, people should immediately wash wounds with soap and running water, which removes 90 per cent of the virus.”

He added the government was providing treatment free of cost in dog bite cases, therefore, people should visit nearest government health centre and get immediate assistance.