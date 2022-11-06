Nabha block villages turn dengue hotspots, officials rush to area

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 5

Two villages in Nabha block of the district seem to have turned dengue hotspots after dozen of cases were reported there over the past few days.

District Health Department said one of the villages, Dhingi reported 13 cases of vector-borne disease while Gadaaya reported 12 cases.

The sudden rise in the number of positive cases there had prompted the health authorities to visit the dengue-hit villages. Assistant Civil Surgeon Vikas Goyal and District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet visited the villages on Saturday. Health officials also visited the residences of positive infected in the villages. Dr Sumeet Singh said all positive patients were stable and recovering.

He added health teams found water stagnation in open sewage lines and animal water drinking spaces in barn there. “We have already held a meeting with sarpanches and panchayat members there. They assured that they would clean the sewage lines and other areas,” said Dr Sumeet.

Meanwhile, ASHA workers and health officials conducted survey in the villages to identify people with fever.

The health officials also urged the people to get themselves tested for dengue. Thereafter, health officials visited dengue wards at Nabha Civil Hospital and interacted with patients.