Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

Amid tall claims of the government to put an end to the illegal use of mobile phones in prisons, six gadgets, including smartphones, and their accessories were recovered from inmates at the New District Jail, Nabha, today.

As per multiple FIRs lodged at the Nabha Sadar police station, four mobile phones were recovered either from pillow cover or from clothes of inmates. Two mobile phones were recovered from a washroom near barrack number 8. The jail authorities also recovered mobile accessories, including data cables and Airpods (earphones).

Inmates Akashdeep Singh of Mohali, Rachhpal Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Sikander of Sangrur and Vivek Bhardwaj of Palwal (Haryana) have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prison Act.

The Patiala Central Jail authorities had, as recently as on Wednesday, seized four mobile phones and 16 packets of tobacco products from the jail premises.

Along with mobile phones, jail authorities also recovered drugs from the inmates. Jail officials said they had recovered six grams of white narcotic powder from Sikander. Besides, 42 narcotic tablets were found in possession of Raj Kumar, a jail inmate. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.