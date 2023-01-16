Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held

Patiala, January 15
The Nabha Kotwali police have arrested Paramjit Singh Billa, a resident of Ghanour, for allegedly supplying contraband and smuggling the same. According to SHO Harry Boparai, a case has been registered against the suspect.
The police allegedly seized 2.6 kg of opium hidden in the suspect’s car. “We have taken him on police remand to ascertain as to whom he was supplying the contraband and also to know about his source,” the SHO said.
Last month, the Nabha police had seized 10 kg of opium from two persons who were trying to smuggle contrabands in Patiala. A naka was laid near Rohti Bridge and 10-kg opium was recovered from a bag hidden in the suspects’ car, following which, Ranbir Singh and Kuldeep Singh, residents of Kakkherhi village in Kaithal, Haryana, were arrested.
