Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 20

Residents of Rohta and Ichhewal villages in Nabha have started a marathon campaign to prevent youths from getting addicted to drugs. The villagers took the initiative after three youths, all below 25 years of age, died allegedly due to drug overdose in the past three months.

The victims included a minor. The youths’ families feared stigmatisation.

A call for action Three youths from our village have died allegedly due to drug overdose in the past three months. They included a minor. It became a call for action for us. Therefore, we took the first step and decided to organise marathons. Harbhagwan Dutt, a resident of Rohta village

Harbhagwan Dutt, a resident of Rohta village, said they had formed a club to bring residents of the village and those of surrounding areas under one umbrella. The villagers held a meeting a few days ago that brought together members of Guru Tegh Bahadur Club and villagers of Rohta, Ichhewal, Rohti Mauran and Rohti Basta on one platform. They formed a club, “Pulang”, and decided to start various initiatives.

Harbhagwan said, “Three youths from our village have died allegedly due to drug overdose in the past three months. They included a minor. It became a call for action for us. Therefore, we took the first step and decided to organise marathons.

“The idea behind this is to give an alternative option to youths to keep away from drugs and maintain a healthy lifestyle. More than 25 youths participated in the run. Those who bagged positions were given packets of desi ghee. The residents of adjoining villages will also start similar drives.”

Lakhwinder Singh from Ichhewal village said, “We discussed the drug menace at the gathering. We motivate youths in the 14-20 age group to exercise in the early hours. This way, we hope to keep them away from drugs. People in other villages should also take similar measures.”