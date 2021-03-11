Nakshatra Sports defeat Fatehgarh Sahib in cricket

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 20

Nakshatra Sports Chandigarh defeated Fatehgarh Sahib in the HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament here today.

The Fatehgarh Sahib team won the toss and elected to bat first. The team managed to score only 142 runs in the first innings. Vijay Kumar (28) and Sahil Chopra( 27) were the main scorers for the team. In reply, Nakshatra Sports Chandigarh made 282 runs in the first innings. Jaish Jail (121), Saheb Dhawan (75) and Shivam Ghai (28) were the main scorers for Nakshatra Sports.

In the second innings, Fatehgarh Sahib bundled out at a score of 174 runs, which was easily covered by the Chandigarh team. Jaish Jain was declared man of the match.