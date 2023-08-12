Nambardar Union demands relief for flood victims

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 11

The Nambardar Union of the district today held a meeting at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The meet was attended by a large number of Nambardars. They called upon the government to fulfil some of their pending demands, including immediate compensation for those affected by the recent floods.

Addressing the press on the occasion, union district president Kulwant Singh lauded the district administration, local NGOs and some residents for extending a helping hand to the flood victims. He said, “Recently, some representatives of the Punjab Nambardar Union had a meeting with the Chief Minister, who assured them that the demands would be addressed soon.” He urged the state government to accept their demands at the earliest opportunity. He added that they would tip off the police about the whereabouts or activities of drug suppliers.

