Nambardar Union demands relief for flood victims

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 11
The Nambardar Union of the district today held a meeting at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The meet was attended by a large number of Nambardars. They called upon the government to fulfil some of their pending demands, including immediate compensation for those affected by the recent floods.
Addressing the press on the occasion, union district president Kulwant Singh lauded the district administration, local NGOs and some residents for extending a helping hand to the flood victims. He said, “Recently, some representatives of the Punjab Nambardar Union had a meeting with the Chief Minister, who assured them that the demands would be addressed soon.” He urged the state government to accept their demands at the earliest opportunity. He added that they would tip off the police about the whereabouts or activities of drug suppliers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...