Nanak Singh takes over Patiala DIG charge; Varun Sharma is new SSP

Varun Sharma, a 2014-batch IPS officer, will replace Nanak Singh to become the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patiala, following the recent transfer order by the Punjab Government. Nanak Singh has been asked to look after the charge of Patiala DIG following the superannuation of the earlier DIG Mandeep Sidhu.

Talking to The Tribune, Sharma said he was fortunate to have been given a chance again to serve Patiala, where he remained the SSP till August 2024. “I will ensure that all government directions are followed in letter and spirit and the police are available to serve the common man. We will have zero tolerance towards drug peddlers,” he said.

In August 2024, Nanak Singh, a 2011-batch IPS officer, had joined as the Patiala SSP. He will now look after the charge of DIG, Patiala, as his promotion is due in a few days and it is expected that he would continue as the DIG, Patiala Range.

Earlier, he was posted as Mansa SSP and replaced 2014-batch IPS officer Varun Sharma who was posted as AIG Provisioning, Punjab, and SSP, Sadak Surakhya Force, Punjab.

Nanak Singh had earlier worked as Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Mansa SSP and had won hearts for his compassionate work towards the elderly and the cops on duty. He also had a short stint as Patiala SSP in 2022.