DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Nanak Singh takes over Patiala DIG charge; Varun Sharma is new SSP

Nanak Singh takes over Patiala DIG charge; Varun Sharma is new SSP

Nanak Singh's promotion is due in a few days and it is expected that he would continue as the DIG, Patiala Range
article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:44 PM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nanak Singh, a 2011-batch IPS officer.
Advertisement

Varun Sharma, a 2014-batch IPS officer, will replace Nanak Singh to become the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patiala, following the recent transfer order by the Punjab Government. Nanak Singh has been asked to look after the charge of Patiala DIG following the superannuation of the earlier DIG Mandeep Sidhu.

Talking to The Tribune, Sharma said he was fortunate to have been given a chance again to serve Patiala, where he remained the SSP till August 2024. “I will ensure that all government directions are followed in letter and spirit and the police are available to serve the common man. We will have zero tolerance towards drug peddlers,” he said.

Varun Sharma is a 2014-batch IPS officer.

In August 2024, Nanak Singh, a 2011-batch IPS officer, had joined as the Patiala SSP. He will now look after the charge of DIG, Patiala, as his promotion is due in a few days and it is expected that he would continue as the DIG, Patiala Range.

Advertisement

Earlier, he was posted as Mansa SSP and replaced 2014-batch IPS officer Varun Sharma who was posted as AIG Provisioning, Punjab, and SSP, Sadak Surakhya Force, Punjab.

Nanak Singh had earlier worked as Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Mansa SSP and had won hearts for his compassionate work towards the elderly and the cops on duty. He also had a short stint as Patiala SSP in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper