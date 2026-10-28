Natak mela organised at old-age home in Patiala

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised Guldasta, a ‘natak mela’ at Sai Bridh Ashram, Chaura village. NTAS duo Padma Shri Pran Sabahrwal and state awardee Sunita Sabharwal organised the mela in collaboration with Damanjit Singh Sethi, president of the ashram. Satwinder Singh Saini, president of New Grain Market, was the chief guest.

Pran Sabharwal and other dignitaries inaugurated the event amid the recitation of shlokas in praise of Lord Shiva. Saini lauded the old-age home team for providing theatrical entertainment, shelter and support to the elderly who had been denied care and protection by their families.

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Artistes presented value-based plays like Ajmer Aulakh’s ‘Sukki Kukh’, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, path-breaking ‘Kandhaan Ret Diaan’ and musicals. Sabharwal said that ‘natak mela’ was part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh Theatre Week campaign.