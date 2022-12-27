National Consumer Day celebrated

Patiala, December 26

Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers Forum celebrated the National Consumers Day at Government Middle School in Batta village, Sanaur.

BS Chahal, president of the forum, welcomed chief guest Ajay Pal Singh, District Mandi Officer, Ashwani Batta, Chairman, Block Samiti, executive members of the forum, the faculty and students.

Drawing and painting competitions regarding consumer awareness were held among Class VIII students. Sukhbir Singh bagged the first position. Priya and Noordeep Kaur secured the second and third positions, respectively. A consolation prize was given to Arman Singh. The prizes were distributed by Ajay Pal Singh.

O P Garg, secretary of the forum, briefed everyone about the rights of consumers laid in the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

On the occasion, the forum brought out a newsletter containing activities carried out by it in the past four months.