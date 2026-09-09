National Health Mission staff stage protest outside Punjab Health Minister’s residence in Patiala

Employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) from across the state staged a protest outside the residence of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh here on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of their services and a hike in salaries.

NHM Employees’ Union, Punjab, president Sandeep Kaur said all employees of the NHM from across the state participated in the protest. The NHM employees have been on strike for the past over two weeks, but the state government was adamant and was not holding talks with them on their demands, she added.

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She alleged that instead of addressing their grievances, the government had threatened to terminate their services.

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Adding that the NHM employees provide essential healthcare services despite low wages, Sandeep Kaur demanded that the government increase their salaries.

She warned that the NHM employees would intensify their agitation and stage protests at the residences of Aam Aadmi Party legislators across the state if the government failed to meet their demands.