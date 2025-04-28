National law mediation competition concludes

The seventh three-day Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law's National Sports and Entertainment Law Mediation Competition, 2025, organised by the Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution, concluded today.

The event featured 18 universities and over 40 professionals who acted as expert assessors who displayed their depth in the field of dispute resolution by providing their intricate judgment and elaborate feedback.

National Law University, Jodhpur, won the Negotiating Pair competition, while the University Institute Of Legal Studies, Panjab University, took home the Mediator title.