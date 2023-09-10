National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in F’garh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 9

As many as 4,987 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 25 crore awarded as compensation during the National Lok Adalat held here today.

Arun Gupta, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, said the National Lok Adalat was held in the Fatehgarh Sahib Sessions Division and subdivisions Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice. Eight Benches were constituted to facilitate the litigants. He said all types of cases like labour, check bounce, motor accidents, matrimonial and family disputes, rent related, bank recovery, revenue cases were taken up and settled.

Manpreet Kaur, Secretary, DLSA, Fatehgarh Sahib, urged people to take maximum advantage of Lok Adalat, one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms.

