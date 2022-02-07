National Lok Adalat on March 12

Patiala, February 6
A National Lok Adalat for all types of cases, except non-compoundable criminal cases, will be held on March 12. Rajinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, said benches of judicial courts for the purpose will be constituted at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha.
All cases including criminal compoundable offence, money recovery, MACT, labour and employment disputes, electricity and water bills, matrimonial disputes, revenue and other civil cases etc would be taken up in the Lok Adalat. Rajinder Aggarwal said, “Benches of judicial courts will be constituted at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha. The primary objective of the Lok Adalats is to settle the disputes amicably through compromise, so as to save time and money of the parties and to reduce personal enmity between them.”
