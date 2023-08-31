National Lok Adalat on September 9

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

National Lok Adalat pertaining to all types of pre-litigation cases and pending cases in the courts/tribunals such as cheque bounce, money recovery, labour and employment disputes, electricity, water and other bill payments, maintenance etc, will be held on September 9. Benches of Judicial Courts will be constituted at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha.

Manni Arora, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, said the primary objective of the Lok Adalats was to settle disputes amicably through compromise.

“Except non-compoundable criminal cases, all kinds of cases even at pre-litigation stage can be brought before the said Lok Adalat for an amicable settlement,” she said, adding that when a case is settled in Lok Adalat, its award becomes final and no appeal lies against it.

“A court fee, if paid, is also refunded to the parties and parties to dispute get speedy disposal of their dispute and that too, as per their own mutually settled terms. So, there is a win-win situation for both parties,” said Arora.

“For this purpose, every litigant willing for settlement through Lok Adalat can request the Presiding Officer of the court concerned where his case is pending. Even in compoundable criminal cases, party can move an application for putting up the matter in Lok Adalat,” she added.