National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 9

As many as 16,183 cases involving a total amount of Rs 68.24 crore were settled through mutual compromise during the National Lok Adalat here today.

Twenty-three Benches, including 12 in Patiala, three in Rajpura, two each in Nabha and Samana and four at the Revenue Court, were constituted for settlement of cases. These Benches took up a total of 29,749 cases under different categories.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patiala.

Additional District and Sessions Judge HS Grewal, along with DLSA Secretary Manni Arora visited the Benches and encouraged the parties to settle their disputes amicably.

Briefing about the benefits of Lok Adalats, Manni Arora said when a case was settled in a Lok Adalat, its award became final and no appeal could be filed against it. “The court fee, if paid, is refunded to parties. Disputes get speedy disposal on mutually settled terms. So, there is a win-win situation for both the parties,” she added.

The important feature of the National Lok Adalat was the settlement of 214 cases by two family court Benches. All these cases were related to matrimonial disputes, which were amicably settled by the parties with the efforts of presiding officers and members of the Benches.

