National Technology Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated National Technology Day to mark the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in May 1998. NCC cadet Loveleen Kaur gave a speech highlighting achievements of the nation in the field of science and technology. Principal Balwinder Kaur urged the students to keep a high vision when it came to technology.

ANO Satvir Singh educated the students on the significance of the day. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Kalpana Chawla were also remembered on the occasion. Gagandeep Singh and other staff members were present on the occasion.