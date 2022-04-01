Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi University

Patiala, March 31
Prof Navjot Kaur, Head, School of Management Studies, has been appointed as the new Registrar of Punjabi University. The university today said the Prof would look after the office of the Registrar along with her regular work as Prof and head of the department. Before this, Varinder Kaushik, head, Department of Laws, was serving as the university Registrar.
Navjot Kaur is a Prof of human resource management and strategic management. She has nearly three decades of teaching experience and guided 25 PhD students. She has published more than 40 research papers and presented her research in around 30 national and international conferences.
She has also carried out research projects provided by the UGC, the latest one of which was on leadership style of civil service officers of Punjab. She is also the chairperson of the board of post-graduate studies in business management of the university and an assessor with national assessment and accreditation council of India.
