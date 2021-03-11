Patiala: NCC Air Wing holds vaccination camp at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

The NCC Air Wing of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, organised its 20th vaccination camp at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, Phase 1, Urban Estate, Patiala. The camp was conducted to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

In the camp, first, second and booster doses of Covidshield and Covaxin were administered.District Immunisation Officer Dr Veenu Goyal and Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vikas Goyal were present to oversee the smooth functioning of the camp. Supervisor Dr kamal , staff nurses Paramjit Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur, Asha vandana ,Group Captain Rajesh Sharma, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Kawardeep Singh Gill, Guruduara president Inderjeet Singh Cheema and Karamjit Singh played valuable role to make the camp a success.