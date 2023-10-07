NCC cadets visit aviation club

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

Three Punjab Squadron air wing NCC cadets of Model School, Punjabi University, visited the Patiala Aviation Club. The cadets flew in the Virus SW-80 microlite aircraft piloted by Group Capt Ajay Bhardwaj, who briefed them on board the aircraft. The cadets also met Group Capt SK Sharma.

#Punjabi University Patiala