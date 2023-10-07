NCC cadets visit aviation club

Patiala, October 6
Three Punjab Squadron air wing NCC cadets of Model School, Punjabi University, visited the Patiala Aviation Club. The cadets flew in the Virus SW-80 microlite aircraft piloted by Group Capt Ajay Bhardwaj, who briefed them on board the aircraft. The cadets also met Group Capt SK Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise