NCC camp starts at Ropar academy

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 26

More than 570 NCC cadets from Punjab, Haryana Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Camp, which began at the NCC Academy here.

Camp Commandant Col Anurag Mehra of 15 Haryana Battalion, NCC, while inaugurating the 12-day long camp said it would become a milestone in inculcating spirit of national integration among NCC cadets.

