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Home / Patiala / Minorities panel chairman seeks report from Punjab DGP over ‘assault’ on Mohanjit

Minorities panel chairman seeks report from Punjab DGP over ‘assault’ on Mohanjit

Interacts at length with Mohanjit and his family, and personally hears their account of the incident

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Grewal visited Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday and met Mohanjit Singh. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
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Almost a week after the alleged brutal assault on Mohanjit Singh, chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Harjit Singh Grewal, sought a detailed report from the Punjab DGP within 10 days.

Grewal visited Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday and met Mohanjit Singh, a member of the Sikh minority community and a resident of Sheron village in Sangrur district, who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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The chairman interacted at length with Mohanjit Singh and his family members, and personally heard their account of the incident and the allegations raised before the commission.

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NCM received a complaint from members of Mohanjit Singh’s family regarding an incident that took place on September 2 during a “Lok Milni” programme organised by the AAP government. The programme was held at Sheron village in Sunam, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed workers and local residents.

According to the complaint, Mohanjit Singh allegedly displayed a black flag in protest against the issue of drug abuse in the state. It is alleged that he was subsequently taken into custody by the police and subjected to physical assault and torture, including beatings, injuries and electric shocks, by personnel of the Sangrur police.

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The complaint also contains serious allegations concerning interference with his religious identity. It is alleged that his joora was forcibly opened and that his hair and beard were pulled. The complainant also informed the commission of allegations that his mother and sister were allegedly mistreated by police personnel.

The chairman took detailed note of the concerns raised by Mohanjit Singh and his family and sought details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NCM has already taken cognisance of the complaint and written to the Punjab DGP, seeking a detailed report within 10 days.

The commission has sought the factual position, details of the action taken so far, the status of the investigation and proceedings, and other relevant information concerning the allegations raised in the complaint.

The commission will examine the report received from the Punjab Police and, based on the facts and material placed before it, take such further action as may be appropriate within its mandate.

“I personally met Mohanjit Singh and his family members today and heard their concerns in detail. The allegations placed before the National Commission for Minorities are serious, particularly those relating to alleged physical assault, custodial treatment and interference with his religious identity as a member of the Sikh minority community.

“Every citizen is entitled to dignity, respect and protection of his or her religious identity. We have already taken cognisance of the complaint and sought a detailed report from the DGP, Punjab, within 10 days.

“I expect the concerned authorities to ensure a fair, impartial, transparent and time-bound examination of the allegations and to place all relevant facts and records before the commission. The commission will not prejudge the outcome of the inquiry, but we will ensure that the complaint is examined with due seriousness and that the concerns of the victim and his family are not overlooked.

“After examining the report and the material placed before us, the commission will take further appropriate action within its statutory mandate.”

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