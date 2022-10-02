Need more time to improve health sector in Punjab: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said today that they needed more time to improve healthcare facilities in the state.

The minister said: “We have already done a lot of work. Had the previous governments done something, it would have not taken so much time”

Jouramajra was here to attend a state-level function to honour blood donors and NGOs, on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, at Harpal Tiwana Auditorium.