‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Patiala, December 15
Women’s Studies Centre at Punjabi University discussed about various investment avenues for working women.
GC Sharma, Head, Financial Education, National Stock Exchange, New Delhi, explained the financial challenges of the 21st century and how they require smart planning on the part of investors. He emphasised on building a diversified investment portfolio in form of stocks, various types of funds, gold, commodity market, crypto currencies and real estate.
He said the idea that investing in the stock market was akin to gambling was only a myth. He also explained the importance of putting money in funds which offer compounding growth.
He said, “There is a need to educate women, especially the working women, regarding financial matters.”
