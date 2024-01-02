Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala

Patiala, January 1
Neeraj Goyal assumed office as the principal of MM Modi College here today. In his maiden speech, Goyal stated that he would work diligently for the further development of the college. He also showed concern regarding the increase in student migration to foreign countries for higher education, which has led to a decline in admissions to the institutes of the country.
