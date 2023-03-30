New branch of post office inaugurated in Patiala village

Patiala, March 29
Prabhat Goyal, Superintendent of Post Offices, Patiala, inaugurated a new branch at Dhatonda village here today.
Goyal requested the people to open Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts of all eligible girls.
The sarpanch thanked the department for fulfilling the pending demand of residents.
On the request of the residents, Goyal assured them that camps for updating Aadhars and opening of NREGA accounts will be organised in the branch post office soon.
The village residents will now be able to withdraw money and avail of other benefits easily.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...