New branch of post office inaugurated in Patiala village

Patiala, March 29

Prabhat Goyal, Superintendent of Post Offices, Patiala, inaugurated a new branch at Dhatonda village here today.

Goyal requested the people to open Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts of all eligible girls.

The sarpanch thanked the department for fulfilling the pending demand of residents.

On the request of the residents, Goyal assured them that camps for updating Aadhars and opening of NREGA accounts will be organised in the branch post office soon.

The village residents will now be able to withdraw money and avail of other benefits easily.