New DSO Begra assumes charge

Patiala: District Sports Officer Rupesh Kumar Begra has assumed charge. He has replaced Harpinder Singh Gaggi. Begra said the issues of athletes and coaches would be addressed on priority. The Punjab Government is highly supportive of sports, hence every effort will be made to ensure adequate facilities to sportspersons, he added. TNS
Programme for college Faculty
Mohali: A faculty development programme, ‘Pedovention’, was conducted by the Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital, on the college campus. Among those invited were Dr Ashima Goyal, head of the department at the PGI, and Dr Suma Sogi, HoD at the MMCDR, Mullana.
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...