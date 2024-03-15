New DSO Begra assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Patiala: District Sports Officer Rupesh Kumar Begra has assumed charge. He has replaced Harpinder Singh Gaggi. Begra said the issues of athletes and coaches would be addressed on priority. The Punjab Government is highly supportive of sports, hence every effort will be made to ensure adequate facilities to sportspersons, he added. TNS

Programme for college Faculty

Mohali: A faculty development programme, ‘Pedovention’, was conducted by the Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital, on the college campus. Among those invited were Dr Ashima Goyal, head of the department at the PGI, and Dr Suma Sogi, HoD at the MMCDR, Mullana.

