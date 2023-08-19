New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 18

The new emergency section will become operational at Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital on September 1.

This was stated by Health Minister Balbir Singh during a meeting with officials of the department to discuss a comprehensive revamping of the hospital. The meeting focused on accelerating the progress of upgrading health services at district hospitals and community health centres.

He said, “The revamped emergency section will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, modern medical equipment and a proficient team of doctors and paramedics to ensure the highest quality of care.”

Balbir Singh said directed officials to expedite the process of modernising the patient care facilities, including OPD and emergency sections, the hospital’s facade, waiting area, help desk and parking.

A new office of the Civil Surgeon is being established on the premises. Solar panels are also being installed for sustainable energy conservation.

The minister said funds would not be a constraint in the pursuit of upgrading the patient healthcare system in government hospitals.

He said the state was focussing on four government hospitals during the initial phase of health infra upgrade. These hospitals are located at Patiala, Faridkot, Sangrur and Dhuri. “These hospitals are set to undergo a comprehensive facelift, including aesthetic enhancements and branding, to create an inviting and modernised patient-friendly environment,” he said.