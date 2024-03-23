New jewellery store coming up in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is set to unveil its newest store in the city, marking the brand’s fourth establishment in Punjab and 30th in the north region. MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, would virtually inaugurate the store on March 28 followed by grand opening on March 30.

