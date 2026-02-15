New Patiala sports varsity VC meets Punjab Governor, Finance Minister

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Pushpinder Singh Gill, on Saturday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university. In his first official meeting after assuming office, Gill apprised Kataria of the university's ongoing initiatives and presented a comprehensive overview of its academic framework, infrastructure and institutional development. He submitted a detailed three-year roadmap aimed at accelerating growth and elevating the state’s premier sports university to new heights. Kataria assured the university his full support in further strengthening sports education, research and infrastructure. He emphasised the need to nurture young sporting talent and position Punjab as a centre of sports excellence.

Earlier, Gill met the Finance Minister of Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema, and elaborated on the university’s vision to transform the state into a hub of sports education, research and high-performance training. He outlined key strategic initiatives, including the development of world-class sports infrastructure, modernisation of training facilities, strengthening of sports science departments and the integration of advanced technologies in coaching and athlete performance monitoring. Cheema said the state government would support the institute in realising these objectives. He said engaging youth in productive activities remained one of the government’s top priorities and promoting sport not only enhanced physical fitness but also instilled the qualities of discipline, leadership and teamwork among young people. Gill promised both dignitaries that the university would work in close coordination with the state government to implement the proposed roadmap in a phased and time-bound manner.

