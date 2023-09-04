New projects for city on the cards ahead of MC elections, old hang fire

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

As elections to the Municipal Corporation are expected to be held soon, AAP leaders have started wooing locals with the promise to initiate new works in the city. Sources said this despite the fact that numerous projects had been lying incomplete which were initiated during the Congress rule and even after AAP came to power in the state.

The new map of municipal wards and their boundaries was notified by the Local Government Department on Wednesday. A day after the notification, AAP MLA from Patiala City Ajit Pal Singh Kohli said a slew of works would be carried out in the city with Rs 57 crore grant provided by the state. The new projects included a food street, parks at Wadda Arayin Majra and Vikas Colony, public toilets and dharamshalas at various places apart from new intersections and dividers on city roads.

While the MLA pointed out that government projects initiated during the Congress rule were started without planning and that the state government was looking for ways to deal with such issues, corporation officials said numerous projects started by the AAP government after March 2022 were stuck.

These included rehabilitation of street vendors, dairy shifting project, canal water supply, heritage street, rejuvenation of Rajindra Lake and others. Municipal employees pointed out that the corporation had made no headway in the street vendor rehabilitation project, which could have freed the city of traffic chaos. “It will help the corporation generate revenue, but the officials happen to look the other way,” an employee said and added, “The corporation failed to shift vendors to new sites in five years of the Congress rule and over one year of AAP government.”

Similarly, the dairy shifting project has been in a limbo despite completion of a major part of the project. It was put on halt two years ago in September. “The heritage street project was abandoned after it was initiated by the PDA. Multiple changes in the original plan have made life difficult for residents living adjacent to the project site,” an MC official said.

The district administration and the corporation had also failed to maintain the Rajindra Lake. A city resident said, “Just like previous governments, the already initiated projects worth crores have been left mid-way by the present government as the focus remains only on announcing new projects.”