New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

Addressing the media on his visit to the district, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today gave an assurance that the city’s new bus stand will be inaugurated soon. The CM was in Patiala to inaugurate the newly revamped emergency ward at Government Rajindra Hospital and to attend Punjabi University’s foundation day celebration.

Mann said the state government would soon make the new bus stand operational, the work on which is almost complete. He said, “We will soon make the bus stand operational. A dry run is going on at the new bus stand to ensure that all its services are running properly. It will not be justified to stop its operations for any works once it is functional,” he said.

The CM did not talk about how the city’s old bus stand would be utilised, but said it would remain in place.

The bus stand premises have a workshop as well. While the work of the bus stand has been completed by the Public Works Department, work on the workshop is pending.

The construction work on the new bus stand began during the tenure of the Congress-led government in 2020 at an expenditure of Rs 60.97 crore. The deadline for its completion was extended twice.

This was the CM’s fifth visit to the district in a month.