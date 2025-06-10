New Rs10.8 cr tehsil complex inaugurated in Patiala

With an aim to facilitate general public, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today inaugurated the ultra-modern tehsil complex constructed at a cost of Rs 10.8 crore.

Advertisement

Dedicating the building which will house offices of SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and others to the public, Mann said the foundation stone of this ambitious project was laid in January 2023 and it has been completed in a record time span. He said the project will immensely benefit the masses by delivering them citizen centric services in a time bound manner adding that it will facilitate the people in providing the services here at their vicinity only thereby saving their time, money and energy.

The CM added that Dudan Sadhan is primarily a rural area and earlier the office of the SDM was situated in Mini Secretariat Patiala due to which people had to suffer a lot for getting their routine administrative works done.

Advertisement

However, he said that now to facilitate the general public the state government has decided to construct this complex here only. He said that was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that such modern tehsil complexes are being built across the state to facilitate the people.

Mann further quipped that the previous regimes had never paid any heed towards such initiatives to serve the people in a better manner.

Advertisement

The CM, meanwhile, bemoaned that earlier the reigns of the state was in the wrong hands earlier due to which the state had suffered adversely. However, he said that ever since assuming the charge of office his government has been according to top priority to such works of immense public importance.

Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra earlier welcomed the CM, Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, fellow MLAs, and a large gathering of residents from the constituency. He thanked the Mann and the state government for inaugurating the newly built Dudhnasadhan Sub-Divisional Complex and remarked that Sanaur, once neglected and considered a backward constituency by previous governments, has now shed that label under the leadership of the CM.

Pathanmajra also raised key issues and demands of the constituency before the Chief Minister, who assured that a special meeting focused on Sanaur would be convened soon to address them.

Speaking at the event, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian stated that he had personally inspected the construction of the complex twice and expressed satisfaction that the project was completed in record time at a cost of Rs 8.55 crore.