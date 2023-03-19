New training equipment for RSETI from SBI

Patiala, March 18
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today inaugurated the new training equipment given by the State Bank of India to its Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), situated at Bhadson Road.
The training equipment worth Rs 5 lakh was given to add to training facilities to the institute.
The DC said the RSETI is working towards providing entrepreneurship training to the residents of the rural area. She emphasised the branding and online marketing of products prepared by the RSETI candidates.
