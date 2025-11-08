New Vande Bharat Express to pass through Patiala, triggers political credit war

In a major development for Patiala, the new Ferozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express, an ultra-modern semi-high-speed train, will now run via the city, promising faster and more comfortable travel for residents.

Advertisement

However, the commencement of the train service has sparked a political credit war between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Advertisement

BJP supporters have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the city’s long-standing demand for direct rail connectivity, while Congress workers credited MP Dharamvira Gandhi for his sustained efforts with multiple levels of government.

Advertisement

Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi highlighted the city’s importance, stating that the people of Patiala have long been left behind in the region’s growth trajectory due to the lack of direct rail connectivity between Delhi and Chandigarh.

“I have been urging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for faster train services, as Patiala is home to some of the country’s best educational institutions. Students, businessmen, and professionals frequently travel to Delhi, and this new train will boost the city’s hospitality, trade, and industrial sectors,” he said.

Advertisement

The service will operate via Ferozpur, Faridkot, Patiala, and Ambala, ensuring greater efficiency and speed. Covering a 486-km corridor, the train connects Punjab’s border district to New Delhi in just 6 hours and 40 minutes, the fastest travel time on this route.

The Ferozpur Cantt–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart Ferozpur Cantt at 7:55 am, six days a week (except Wednesdays), stopping at Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, and Panipat, before reaching New Delhi at 2:35 pm.

The train’s arrival at Patiala railway station on Saturday was met with enthusiastic cheers from residents and local political leaders, marking the fulfilment of a long-pending demand.

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur called the development “a milestone step for the city’s growth and connectivity.”

“The BJP-led Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the people. Patiala is a historic, educational, and commercial hub, and the new Vande Bharat route further enhances its connectivity to the national capital,” she added.

She emphasised that the train would particularly benefit students, professionals, and traders, giving a boost to local and regional economic activity.