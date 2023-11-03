New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by state Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, today met Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and registered a protest over the ‘error-ridden’ voter lists prepared for the municipal corporation (MC) elections.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Jai Inder Kaur said, “The new voter lists have many errors. For example, the name of the area is not written in any voter list.”

The BJP leader said, “If elections are held in the city on the basis of the new voter lists, the candidates would not be able to find their voters and vice versa.”

She said, “When there is no increase in wards, the reduction and expansion of areas and changing the voter lists is illegal. For the elections, a door-to-door survey of is carried out.”

She said, “There is disparity in the voter lists. In some wards, there are only 2,200 to 2,500 voters. In other wards, the number has gone up to 12,000. Keeping the public interest in mind, we demand that the MC should conduct a door-to-door survey of voters to prepare lists again.”

Jai Inder Kaur was accompanied by district BJP president KK Malhotra, former Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, KK Sharma and Hardev Singh Balli among others.

