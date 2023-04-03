NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 2

An NGO, Confederation for Challenged, observed World Autism Awareness Day at a school for special children in Fatehpur Raian village, Bassi Pathana, by organising a cultural programme. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy was the chief guest while Manmohan Jargar, president of the NGO and director of the school, presided over the event.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the special children deserved special attention of society. Every section of society, particularly the NGOs, should come forward to help these children, he said.

In the present era, there are various different means, equipment and electronic gadgets to help the special children in marching towards normalcy so that they could live like other children, he said.

The MLA appreciated the efforts of the NGO for running the Vikaas-Day Care under the Council of Technical Education and Training, for providing training in speech therapy, mental awareness programmes and other facilities to special children, so that they could live a normal life. He said the government would extend all possible help to the school.

Jargar highlighted the difficulties being faced by the school management in running the institution. He urged the MLA to help the management in running the institution smoothly.