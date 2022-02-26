NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 25

The chairpersons of a technical expert committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal for action plan on solid waste management in the state, Justice Jasbir Singh and Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, today reviewed the progress of the implementation of activities mentioned in the District Environment Plan, Patiala.

The committee visited the head office of the Punjab Pollution Control Board in Patiala, where the committee, along with the chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Prof Adarsh Pal, and the member secretary of the board, Krunesh Garg, released the manual on operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The committee was apprised of the efforts made by the PPCB for dissemination of real time data in the public domain regarding online continuous monitoring stations installed by industries, STPs and rivers.

The committee was given live demonstration by member secretary of the board in the presence of chairman PPCB and other officers of the board. In an effort to encourage the society to shun the use of single use plastic, the monitoring committee was gifted jute bags and copper water bottles as a gesture by the chairman of the board.

The committees also visited the bio-composting site in the premises of the board, where the horticulture waste— along with other bio-degradable waste— was converted into manure with the help of mechanical bio-composter.

#Environment #NGT #PPCB