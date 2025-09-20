DT
Home / Patiala / NH-7 bridge closure: Sangrur-Chandigarh traffic diverted for 2 to 3 weeks

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:33 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that the expansion joints of the major bridge over the Samana-Bhakra main canal at the 68-km mark on NH-7 (Old NH-64) have been found damaged and require urgent rectification to ensure the structure’s safety. For this purpose, one side of the bridge (from Sangrur towards Chandigarh) will remain closed to vehicular traffic for two to three weeks.

Traffic coming from the Sangrur side will be diverted via Old NH-7 up to the Passiana police station and thereafter via the Patiala-Samana road along the Bhakra main canal to reach the national highway.

Abhishek Chauhan, Superintending Engineer (SE) at NHAI, informed that road marshals, diversion signage, safety cones, and reflective taping will be provided at the site by NHAI. He also stated that the police have been requested to deploy adequate traffic personnel near the bridge to manage vehicular movement and ensure a smooth traffic flow during the rectification work.

Commuters are advised to follow the diversion plan and cooperate with the authorities to avoid inconvenience.

