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Home / Patiala / Patiala: NHM employees seek permanent appointment, stage protest

Patiala: NHM employees seek permanent appointment, stage protest

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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National Health Mission (NHM) employees on Monday staged a protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s Office at Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital in Patiala, demanding permanent appointments in the Health Department and implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work.

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Led by Dr Dinesh Kumar, the employees boycotted work and raised slogans against the Punjab Government. A delegation of the employees met Civil Surgeon Shelly Jaitley and submitted a memorandum of demands.

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The protesters said despite years of service, a large number of NHM employees continued to work on a contractual basis and are deprived of job security and benefits available to regular employees. Jaitley assured the employees that their demands would be forwarded to the state government.

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