NHM employees to gherao minister’s house in Patiala tomorrow

The employees of National Health Mission from across Punjab will hold a state-level protest outside the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh in Patiala on September 8 to press for regularisation of their services, said state president of the NHM Employees Union Punjab, Sandeep Kaur.

She said all employees of the NHM from across the state were expected to participate in the rally. The protesters would first hold a demonstration at the PUDA ground near the minister’s residence and later march towards and gherao his residence, she said.

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The union claimed that NHM employees had observed a strike for around 15 days to press for their demands but talks with the Health Minister had remained inconclusive. The employees alleged instead of addressing their grievances, the minister had threatened to terminate their services, which was not good on part of the state government.

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She said the employees, who provide essential healthcare services despite low salaries, were becoming increasingly agitated over the government’s alleged delay in resolving their demands.

The general secretaries of the union, Ram Singh and Amandeep Singh, urged the government to consider the employees’ demands sympathetically and immediately take steps to increase their salaries.

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They alleged the state government was adopting dilly-dallying tactics towards resolving their issues and accepting their genuine demands.

The union warned if the government failed to act on their demands, the NHM employees would be forced to launch an indefinite protest outside the Health Minister’s residence.

The union activists also warned the employees would intensify their agitation and stage protests at the residences of AAP legislators across the state in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.