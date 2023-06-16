'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 15

A spat between two class X students turned gory when the father of one of the boys chopped the hand off the parent of the other after the two were called in to intervene here on Wednesday.

DSP Amloh Jangjit Singh said in a complaint to the police, Baljit Singh, a resident of Alla Dat Pur village, stated his son was a student of class X and he had a quarrel with one of his classmates, following which both of them called their fathers.

Baljit claimed as he tried to persuade the boys to patch up, Gurwinder Singh, alias Raju, the father of the other boy, who was attired as a Nihang, took out his kirpan and chopped his hand off.

A case under Section 307 of the IPC was registered against Gurwinder, following which he was arrested.