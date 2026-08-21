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Home / Patiala / No contractor payments without third-party audit of works: Patiala Mayor

No contractor payments without third-party audit of works: Patiala Mayor

Says no compromise would be tolerated with the quality of works being executed with public money

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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To ensure transparency, accountability and quality in development works being carried out by the Patiala Municipal Corporation, Mayor Kundan Gogia on Thursday directed officials not to release any payment to contractors without proper inspection and a third-party quality audit of the completed work.

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Chairing a meeting with officials of the Accounts and Building branches, the Mayor said no compromise would be tolerated with the quality of works being executed with public money. Mayor stated that bills of completed works should not be passed and payments should not be released until the third-party audit confirms that the work meets the prescribed quality and technical specifications. He said the audit aimed at verifying whether the work shown as completed on paper had actually been executed at the site according to the approved specifications.

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