No fresh case in Patiala district after 2 months

Patiala, February 28
After a gap of over two months, the district today reported no fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours.
953 samples tested
Health officials said they tested 953 samples for Covid on Monday. Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said a total of 61,974 cases had been reported from the district since the pandemic began in 2020. People should stay safe and get themselves fully vaccinated on their due date.
It has been learnt that daily Covid cases have been continuously declining for the past few days.
The Patiala Health Department said there were 26 active cases in the district. No fresh death due to the virus was reported on Monday.
