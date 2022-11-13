No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

Patiala, November 12
Patiala district has reported 35 fresh dengue cases, taking the count to 620 this season. Of the fresh cases reported today, Patiala city alone logged 22 cases. Health officials said cases would continue to rise for the next 10 days.
Symptoms of disease
The most common symptoms are fever and one or more of the following
- n Headache
- n Eye pain (usually behind the eyes)
- n Pain in muscles, joints or bones
- n Rash
- n Nausea and vomiting
Go for a test for confirmation
When one should go to hospital
If you or a family member develops any of these warning signs, go to a local clinic or emergency room immediately:
- Stomach or abdominal pain,
- Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hrs)
- Failure to urinate for more than 24 hrs
- Decreased blood pressure
- Bleeding from the nose or gums
- Vomiting of blood, or blood in the stool or dark black stool
Sources said there was under reporting of dengue cases, especially by private labs and hospitals. The actual figures of people infected with dengue would be much higher than the quoted figures, said a health official.
Meanwhile, The Tribune learnt that a few private labs and hospitals were not informing the department about the cases despite dengue being a notified disease. The Health Department said they had directed the labs and hospitals to report cases and strict action would be taken if anyone failed to comply with the directions.
Meanwhile, All-India Jatt Mahasabha, Punjab (Women Wing) president and BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur submitted a memorandum to Civil Surgeon Varinder Garg regarding the rising dengue cases in the district this year.
She said due to the lack of precautionary measures on the part of the government, the health officials and the general public at large were at the receiving end of dengue spread.
The daughter of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jai Inder also urged the public to take all necessary precautions and take medical help as soon as they felt any symptoms of the disease.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...