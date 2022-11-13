No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 12

Patiala district has reported 35 fresh dengue cases, taking the count to 620 this season. Of the fresh cases reported today, Patiala city alone logged 22 cases. Health officials said cases would continue to rise for the next 10 days.

Symptoms of disease The most common symptoms are fever and one or more of the following n Headache

n Eye pain (usually behind the eyes)

n Pain in muscles, joints or bones

n Rash

n Nausea and vomiting Go for a test for confirmation When one should go to hospital If you or a family member develops any of these warning signs, go to a local clinic or emergency room immediately: Stomach or abdominal pain,

Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hrs)

Failure to urinate for more than 24 hrs

Decreased blood pressure

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting of blood, or blood in the stool or dark black stool

Sources said there was under reporting of dengue cases, especially by private labs and hospitals. The actual figures of people infected with dengue would be much higher than the quoted figures, said a health official.

Meanwhile, The Tribune learnt that a few private labs and hospitals were not informing the department about the cases despite dengue being a notified disease. The Health Department said they had directed the labs and hospitals to report cases and strict action would be taken if anyone failed to comply with the directions.

Meanwhile, All-India Jatt Mahasabha, Punjab (Women Wing) president and BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur submitted a memorandum to Civil Surgeon Varinder Garg regarding the rising dengue cases in the district this year.

She said due to the lack of precautionary measures on the part of the government, the health officials and the general public at large were at the receiving end of dengue spread.

The daughter of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jai Inder also urged the public to take all necessary precautions and take medical help as soon as they felt any symptoms of the disease.