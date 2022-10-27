No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface

Patiala, October 26
The district — given the unrelenting fresh cases — seems to be soon witnessing a dengue outbreak, say experts. Patiala on Wednesday reported 19 fresh dengue cases. With this, the count of dengue cases in the district has already risen to 239 this season.
The district health officials are apprehending that dengue cases will continue to rise for the next two weeks. Though the official count of cases stands at 239, sources said the actual count of people affected with dengue could be higher, because many people with symptoms hadn’t show up for testing.
The Health Department said they had been repeatedly urging people showing dengue symptoms to undergo testing at government health centres.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said admission of dengue patients in hospitals despite a rise in cases was still low in the district.
He added the dengue situation was under control. “People, instead of self-medication, should get themselves tested for dengue at the nearest health centre. Besides, people should exercise precaution to avoid mosquito bite.”
