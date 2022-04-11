No plan to merge depts: Punjabi varsity

Patiala, April 10
Putting rumours to rest, Punjabi University, Patiala, today stated it does not have any plans to merge its teaching and research departments as is being perceived and ‘misconstrued’. The university also flayed statements issued by some of its faculty, political leaders and outsiders and said they are spreading misinformation about the university.
University authorities said various politicians, even the university faculty and other outsiders have issued statements stating that the university is going to merge a number of its other departments. “Wrong information is being spread about the merger over 30 of its departments. All this is misinformation. The university is being attacked with misinformation. We do not have any plans to merge any other departments. In fact, any merger other than that of the departments of history and Punjab historical studies was never even on the cards”, said PRO Daljit Ami . —
