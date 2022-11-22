No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala, November 21
Dengue continues to spread in the district as 21 fresh cases were reported on Monday, taking the total count of cases to 812. Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from the urban belt and nine from the rural belt. So far, two people from the district have died of the disease.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “There is a slight decline in the average number of daily cases, but the number of cases would still continue to rise in the next few weeks. However, we are hopeful that the cases will considerably decline in the first week of December.”
“A majority of the fresh cases are being reported from the hotspots only,” the district epidemiologist said.
He said the total count of dengue caes this year is less than the last year. The district had reported 1,018 dengue cases in the entire season last year.
