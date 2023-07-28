 No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments : The Tribune India

  Patiala

MC has asked its officials, traffic police in-charge to enforce proper parking

The car bazaar at Chhoti Baradari in Patiala. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 27

Despite directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Municipal Corporation to look into a petitioner’s legal notice alleging misuse of government land by holding a car bazaar at Chhoti Baradari and to act as per the merits of the case, there is no change in the situation on the ground.

The MC had merely decided to issue directions to the traffic police in-charge and MC officials to enforce proper parking of vehicles in the area.

The MC, after a hearing with all stakeholders, in its speaking order, had noted that the Chhoti Baradari scheme was built for commercial purposes and not meant specifically for use as a car bazaar, and the area traffic needed to be regulated.

Meanwhile, local residents said the situation on the ground was the same as was before the filing of the petition. The petitioner in the case, Amit Sharma, said, “Not an iota of change in misuse of public land has occurred in the area after the issuance of the speaking order. The open spaces, parks and roads continue to be encroached by car dealers, leaving no space for other shopkeepers and visitors to park their vehicles. The MC has even failed to enforce its laws to prevent the encroachment of public land. I have recorded videos of the area early in the morning and during the late evening hours when people do not visit the market area, which proves misuse of public space by car dealers.”

Swati, who works at an immigration office in the area, said she was forced to do rounds of the area to find a place to park her car.

Sources in the corporation said the problem could be resolved by imposing a parking fee for vehicles, but the proposal had not been made yet.

Though MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal could not be contacted, Land Branch Superintendent Surjit Singh said the MC had forwarded the copies of the speaking order to the Police Department and officials concerned. “We will initiate action and remove the encroachments soon,” he said.

