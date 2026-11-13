'No worker should enter sewers for cleaning': Safai Karamcharis commission

In the backdrop of recent deaths of sanitation workers during sewer-cleaning operations across the country, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) vice-chairman Hardeep Singh Gill directed officials to ensure that sewers were cleaned using machines and no worker was forced to enter them or handle waste manually.

Gill issued the directions during a review meeting at Nagar Panchayat Khanauri, where he heard the grievances of sanitation and sewer workers, representatives of their union and local administration officials.

He reviewed their working conditions, service-related demands and access to welfare schemes, assuring them that the Commission would take up matters requiring intervention by the State or central government.

Gill also reviewed compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions and the 2013 law prohibiting manual scavenging and initiatives under the Centre's NAMASTE scheme.

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“Sewers are cleaned using machines and that no worker is compelled to enter a sewer or remove waste by hand. Anyone found responsible for violating safety rules would face action in accordance with the law," he directed the government officers.

Officials informed him that sanitation workers had received specialised safety training under the NAMASTE scheme. Gill stressed that workers must have access to necessary safety equipment and use it while on duty.

The meeting also discussed the need to expedite compensation and rehabilitation for families affected by sewer-cleaning accidents, in accordance with the applicable guidelines.

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Sanitation workers said the Nagar Panchayat was paying their salaries on time. Participants discussed maintaining transparent records of provident fund (PF) deductions and deposits, issuing passbooks and keeping the records up to date.

The workers also highlighted difficulties in obtaining loans and sought early disposal of pending applications for appointments on compassionate grounds by family members of deceased workers. Officials assured them that the necessary documents and a copy of the resolution would be provided.

Union representatives demanded regularisation of temporary workers who had been employed for 11 to 12 years. They were informed that a resolution to regularise the services of contractual workers had already been passed and forwarded to the competent authority. The Nagar Panchayat has also scheduled a special meeting to consider a resolution concerning outsourced workers. Gill asked officials to complete the necessary formalities and forward the cases to the competent authority.

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Gill also reviewed development works, sewerage arrangements, drinking water supply, property tax collection and sanitation in Khanauri. He directed officials to complete paperwork promptly for eligible sanitation workers who had applied under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ensure that they receive benefits under state and central government welfare schemes.

Representatives of the sanitation workers’ union and local representatives honoured Gill with a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar. Union leaders thanked him for hearing their grievances.

Those present at the meeting included Moonak Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pragati Rani, Nagar Panchayat officials, councillors, local administration representatives, Inspector-in-Charge Hardeep Singh, Ranjha Bakhshi, union leaders from Patran and a large number of sanitation workers.